Eurocontrol MUAC handles 95.9% of services without delays in 2016

Eurocontrol reported (09-Aug-2017) 1.78 million services were controlled by the Maastricht Upper Area Control (MUAC) centre in 2016, an increase of 4.6% year-on-year. 95.9% of services were handled without any delays and only 0.6% of services experienced delays of more than 15 minutes. The provision of free route airspace resulted in "savings of millions of euros", according to Eurocontrol, which added: "The allocation of direct routes resulted in a reduction in total flight distance of 7,616,000nm, some 152,000 tonnes lower CO2 emissions and more than 45,000 tonnes of fuel savings". [more - original PR]