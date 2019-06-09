EUROCAE: RTCA AND EUROCAE sign updated memorandum of cooperation

RTCA and EUROCAE (07-Jun-2019) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) renewing an agreement to continue working together with aviation regulators and industry to develop standards for critical aviation modernisation. EUROCAE secretary general Christian Schleifer-Heingärtner stated: "the longstanding collaboration with RTCA strengthens our standards and makes them truly supportive of international harmonisation and global interoperability, which is appreciated by industry and regulators, like EASA, the US FAA and at the global level by ICAO". [more - original PR]