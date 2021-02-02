EuroAirport expects recovery to 2019 traffic levels will take 'several years'

EuroAirport Basel/Mulhouse/Freiburg stated (28-Jan-2021) it expects it will take "several years" for air traffic to return to 2019 levels. The airport developed three scenarios for traffic levels ranging between three and five million passengers in 2021, with recovery to be determined by several factors including the speed of national COVID-19 vaccination programmes, reductions in infection rates and the easing of travel restrictions. [more - original PR]