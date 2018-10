EuroAirport's board of directors appointed (22-Oct-2018) Luc Gaillet as president, effective 17-Oct-2018. He replaces Jean-Pierre Lavielle, who passed away on 02-Aug-2018. Mr Gaillet was previously project manager of the extension of the EuroAirport runway during his time at the Departmental Public Works Directorate of the Upper Rhine and headed the new EuroAirport rail link project from 2011 to Apr-2018. [more - original PR]