Eurasian SAF Alliance forms to develop biofuel roadmap in Russia
Aeroflot, Airbus, Gazprom Neft, S7 Group, Volga-Dnepr Group, National Research Centre Zhukovsky Institute and the State Research Institute of Civil Aviation signed (13-Dec-2021) a declaration to create the 'Eurasian SAF Alliance'. The alliance plans to develop a roadmap for the use of biofuels in Russia and aims to operate the first biofuel flight no later than 2024. Through the coordinated effort of Russian and European energy, aircraft and airline companies, and government bodies, the alliance hopes to enhance the environmental credentials of air transport and achieve the gradual decarbonisation of the industry. Gazprom Neft's industrial innovation technology centre in Saint Petersburg will be used to develop formulations of green aviation fuel and technologies for subsequent industrial production, while experimental batches of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be produced at its Moscow and Omsk refineries. SAF production in Russia will be increased through the alliance and integrated into the Russian market for use by domestic and foreign aircraft, in line with Russian and international requirements. The alliance is open to all companies across the SAF production chain, including fuel producers, airlines, airports, aircraft and engine manufacturers and R&D facilities. [more - original PR - Aeroflot - English/Russian] [more - original PR - S7 Group - Russian] [more - original PR - Volga-Dnepr Group] [more - original PR - Gazprom Neft - Russian]