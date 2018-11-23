EU Council adopts proposal to strengthen Schengen Information System

EU Council adopted (19-Nov-2018) a EU Commission proposal to strengthen the Schengen Information System (SIS), the EU's information sharing system for migration, security and border management. The reinforced SIS will include the following upgrades:

New alerts on criminals and return decisions: The agreed changes will allow SIS alerts to be issued for unknown persons wanted in connection with a crime. A new alert category for 'return decisions' will also be introduced to improve enforcement of return decisions issued to irregularly staying third country nationals;

Greater vigilance for terrorist offences: National authorities will be obliged to create an SIS alert in cases related to terrorist offences and a new 'inquiry check' to gather essential information;

Stronger provisions on missing children and people in need: National authorities will be able to issue preventive alerts on persons in need of protection, in addition to existing alerts on missing persons;

Enforcement of entry bans: Compulsory to insert into SIS any entry bans issued to third country nationals allowing their enforcement throughout the Schengen area;

Stronger data protection rules: Strengthening of protection of personal data, bringing it into line with new GDPR and Police Directive on data protection;

Improved interoperability: Increased efficiency of use of fingerprints, palm prints and facial images to identify suspects. Upgrades are also geared towards ensuring full interoperability of the SIS with other EU systems for migration, border management and security;

Enhanced access for EU Agencies: Europol will now have access to all alert categories in the SIS while European Border and Coast Guard Agency operational teams will be able to access SIS to carry out tasks in hotspots and at external borders.

New SIS functionalities will be implemented in phases, with a requirement for the system to be fully operational in member states three years following entry into force of the legislation. [more - original PR]