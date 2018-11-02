EU Commission to trial 'iBorderCtrl' advanced analytics and risk based management system

EU Commission announced (24-Oct-2018) plans to trial a new advanced analytics and risk based management at border controls entitled 'iBorderCtrl'. The system requires border officials use a hand held device to automatically cross check passenger information, comparing facial images captured during pre screening stages to passports and photos taken on previous border crossings. Potential risk posed by travellers will be recalculated following assessment of documentation, fingerprinting and facial recognition procedures, after which border controllers will take over from automated systems. Testing will take place within the next six months at four border points in Hungary, Greece and Latvia. [more - original PR]