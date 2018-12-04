4-Dec-2018 10:32 AM
EU Commission adopts long term vision to achieve climate neutrality by 2050
EU Commission adopted (28-Nov-2018) strategic long term vision towards a climate neutral economy by 2050. The strategy stipulates all transport modes should contribute to the decarbonisation of the EU mobility system through strong increases in rail network capacity, more efficient organisation and digitalisation of the transport system, incentives for behavioural changes, and use of alternative fuels and smart infrastructure. [more - original PR]