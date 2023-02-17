Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Feb-2023 12:14 PM

EU to phase out COVID-19 test requirement for travellers from China

Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced (16-Feb-2023) that considering recent epidemiological developments and the advice of the Health Security Committee, member states agreed on the coordination of the following COVID-19 travel measures:

  • To phase out the requirement for a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test for travellers from China to member states by the end of Feb-2023;
  • To phase out random testing of travellers arriving from China to member states by the middle of Mar-2023. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More