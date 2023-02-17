EU to phase out COVID-19 test requirement for travellers from China

Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced (16-Feb-2023) that considering recent epidemiological developments and the advice of the Health Security Committee, member states agreed on the coordination of the following COVID-19 travel measures:

To phase out the requirement for a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test for travellers from China to member states by the end of Feb-2023;

To phase out random testing of travellers arriving from China to member states by the middle of Mar-2023. [more - original PR]