EU to lift air and maritime internal border controls with Bulgaria and Romania

European Council announced (30-Dec-2023) EU member states reached an agreement on removing air and maritime internal border controls with Bulgaria and Romania. From 31-Mar-2024, there will no longer be checks on persons at EU internal air and maritime borders between Bulgaria and Romania and the other countries in the Schengen area. Following this first step, a further decision should be taken by the Council to establish a date for the lifting of checks at internal land borders. The decision has been taken by unanimity, following a written procedure. [more - original PR]