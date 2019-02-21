EU to enable UK licensed carriers to operate between UK-EU for seven months after 'no deal' Brexit

European Council reached (19-Feb-2019) a provisional agreement with the European Parliament on measures to mitigate the disruption to air connectivity for passengers and freight between the EU and the UK in the event of a 'no deal' Brexit scenario. Details include:

Agreement will enable UK licensed carriers to provide basic air transport services between the UK and the remaining 27 member states. Rights will be conditional on equivalent rights being conferred by the UK and subject to conditions ensuring fair competition;

A special provision ensures the right to continue to provide scheduled flights under public service obligations for seven months after the date of application to ensure continuity of public services while national authorities make necessary adaptations to the new situation;

Limited codesharing and aircraft leasing arrangements, including wet lease, will be allowed under certain conditions;

If an EU licensed airline ceases to comply with EU ownership requirements, as a result of the UK's withdrawal, it will need to submit a comprehensive plan detailing the measures to achieve this compliance within two weeks;

Regulation would apply until an air transport agreement with the UK enters into force or 30-Mar-2020, whichever is sooner. [more - original PR]