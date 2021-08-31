31-Aug-2021 2:05 PM
EU removes US, Israel and four other countries from list of states allowed for non-essential travel
European Commission announced (30-Aug-2021) the removal of Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the US from the list of countries and territories for which travel restrictions should be lifted. This follows a review under the recommendations on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU. Non essential travel from these countries and regions is to be halted. [more - original PR]