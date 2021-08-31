Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Aug-2021 2:05 PM

EU removes US, Israel and four other countries from list of states allowed for non-essential travel

European Commission announced (30-Aug-2021) the removal of Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the US from the list of countries and territories for which travel restrictions should be lifted. This follows a review under the recommendations on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU. Non essential travel from these countries and regions is to be halted. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More