EU President calls for Brexit negotiations to address aviation rights as soon as possible

European Council President Donald Tusk commented (07-Mar-2018) on the draft guidelines on the framework for the EU's future relationship with the UK. Addressing future aviation rights, Mr Tusk said: "I am determined to avoid that particularly absurd consequence of Brexit that is the disruption of flights between the UK and the EU. To do so, we must start discussions on this issue as soon as possible". Mr Tusk added: "My proposal shows that we don't want to build a wall between the EU and Britain. On the contrary, the UK will be our closest neighbour and we want to remain friends and partners also after Brexit". [more - original PR]