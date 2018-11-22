EU member states favour Commission draft aviation security package

European Commission reported (21-Nov-2018) EU member states expressed positive opinions on the Commission's draft aviation security package. Proposal includes a revision on background checks for aviation personnel as part of steps to address 'insider threats'. The proposal will also ensure aviation security rules remain adequate and up to date with the current threat and risk picture and with evolving technological solutions, including providing clarifications in the area of operations originating at small airports and for the screening of liquids, aerosols and gels and baggage, as well as introducing standards for certain explosive detection equipments. [more - original PR]