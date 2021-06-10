EU General Court rules in favour of Ryanair in Condor state aid case, but suspends its own decision

General Court of the European Union annulled (09-Jun-2021) the European Commission (EC) decision approving EUR550 million in state aid granted by Germany to Condor Flugdienst, on the grounds of an "inadequate statement of reasons", following a complaint by Ryanair that the EC failed to provide an explanation as to how damages were calculated. However, due to the economic and social context marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the court also suspended the effects of the annulment, pending the adoption of a new decision by the European Commission. The aid took the form of two loans with state guarantees with subsidised interest, in order to compensate Condor for the damage directly suffered due to COVID-19 flight cancellations and reschedulings. [more - original PR]