EU General Court dismisses easyJet, Volotea and Germanwings action on Italian state aid

General Court of the European Union dismissed (13-May-2020) actions brought by easyJet, Volotea and Germanwings seeking the annulment of the decision of the European Commission of 29-Jul-2016, which declared the aid granted by Italy to several European airlines serving Sardinia, including the three airlines at issue, to be partly incompatible with the internal market. According to the decision, the aid scheme instituted in Italy by the Autonomous Region of Sardinia for the development of air transport constituted state aid granted not to the operators of the main Sardinian airports, but to the airlines concerned. [more - original PR]