EU employment commissioner and Ryanair CEO discuss labour law dispute

European Commission commissioner for employment, social affairs, skills and labour mobility Marianne Thyssen received (26-Sep-201) Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary to discuss the current dispute at the airline on the application of labour law and the steps Ryanair is taking to resolve the dispute. Ms Thyssen reaffirmed the EU's position on employment contracts for mobile air crews, stating it is not the flag of the aircraft that determines the applicable law. EU rules state labour laws from where employees are normally resident must be applied. [more - original PR]