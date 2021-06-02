EU Digital COVID Certificate system goes live at EU level with seven countries

European Commission announced (01-Jun-2021) the EU Digital COVID Certificate achieved an important milestone with the go-live of the technical system at EU level, which allows the verification of certificates in a secure and privacy-friendly way. The digital certificate is being introduced to support the safe resumption of travelling during the European summer. The system will be free of charge, secure and accessible to all, and available in digital format or on paper. It will offer proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative, or recovered from an infection. Since 10-May-2021, 22 countries have successfully tested the EU gateway, which provides for the verification of the security features contained in the QR codes of all certificates. The regulation for the certificate will be applied from 01-Jul-2021. EU member states which have past the technical tests and are ready to issue and verify certificates, can now start using the system on a voluntary basis. Seven states – Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland – have decided to connect to the gateway and started issuing first EU certificates. [more - original PR]