EU Council updates non essential travel recommendation

European Council updated (22-Feb-2022) its recommendations on the temporary restriction of non-essential travel into the EU, outlining COVID-19 restrictions should be applied taking into account both the situation in the third country and the individual status of the person. Details include:

Updated recommendations, to come into effect from 01-Mar-2022: Acceptance of all travellers fully vaccinated with EU approved vaccines without any restrictions or conditions; Acceptance of travellers vaccinated with World Health Organization (WHO) listed vaccines and recovered travellers either without any restrictions, or only with the requirement of a negative pre departure PCR test; Acceptance of fully vaccinated travellers not holding a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or equivalent, subject to a negative pre departure PCR test; Acceptance of children between six and 18 who fulfil the conditions set out for adults. All other children between these ages should be allowed to travel with a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Member states could require additional testing after arrival, as well as quarantine or isolation. No test or additional requirements should be applied to children under the age of six.

The Council also amended the following criteria required for restrictions to be lifted for all travellers from a given third country: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days is raised from 75 to 100; The weekly testing rate per 100,000 inhabitants is also increased from 300 to 600.



Existing criteria will continue to apply, including requirements for case trends, positivity rates, vaccination progress, the presence of variants of concern and the overall response to COVID-19 in the country. The Commission will review the recommendations by 30-Apr-2022, to consider the deletion of the list of countries and move towards a purely person based approach. [more - original PR]