18-Jan-2022 5:06 PM
EU Council removes Argentina, Australia and Canada from list of 'safe' third countries
Council of the European Union removed (17-Jan-2022) Argentina, Australia and Canada from its list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted. The Council's updated list, of third countries for which member states should gradually lift travel restrictions effective 17-Jan-2022, includes:
- Bahrain;
- Chile;
- Colombia;
- Indonesia;
- Kuwait;
- New Zealand;
- Peru;
- Qatar;
- Rwanda;
- Saudi Arabia;
- South Korea;
- United Arab Emirates;
- Uruguay;
- China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity);
- Hong Kong;
- Macau;
- Taiwan. [more - original PR]