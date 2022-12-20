EU Council adopts decision on notification of CORSIA offsetting requirements

European Council adopted (19-Dec-2022) a decision on the notification of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) offsetting requirements, aiming to contribute to global targets towards climate neutrality. The council stated the decision enables member states to fulfil their first annual obligation to notify operators based in the EU of their CORSIA offsetting requirements, in line with their international commitments in ICAO. Further CORSIA obligations are implemented in EU law through the revision of the emissions trading system (ETS) for aviation. As previously reported by CAPA, the European Council and European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on the revision of the EU ETS rules applying to the aviation sector. The council stated the CORSIA decision will ensure compliance in accordance with ICAO until new rules under the revision of the ETS for aviation are adopted by the co-legislators and transposed into member states' law. [more - original PR]