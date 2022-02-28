EU Commission seeks expressions of interest for TAP Air Portugal's Lisbon Airport slots

European Commission appointed (25-Feb-2022) Alcis Advisers to seek expressions of interest from carriers to operate 18 of TAP Air Portugal's slots at Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport. Eligible carriers must:

Hold a valid operating licence issued by an EU /EEA member state;

/EEA member state; Be independent of and unconnected with TAP;

Not be subject to competition remedies having received a COVID-19 recapitalisation instrument of more than EUR250 million.

The Commission will give preference to carriers that provide the largest seat capacity and serve the most destinations from the start of the operations until the end of 2025. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is 24-Mar-2022, with a decision to be made on 13-Jun-2022. Operation of the slots by the selected carrier is scheduled to commence on 30-Oct-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, the transfer of slots is a condition of the EU Commission's EUR2.55 billion restructuring aid in favour of TAP Group. [more - original PR]