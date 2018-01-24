EU Commission investigating restructuring aid for Polish Regional Railways

European Commission opened (23-Jan-2018) an "in-depth investigation" into the restructuring aid for Polish Regional Railways. The Commission expressed concerns of the company already have receiving State aid in the past. EU rules stipulate for companies to only receive restructuring aid once over a 10 year period. In Sep-2015, Poland notified to the Commission restructuring aid granted to Polish Regional Railways worth PLN770 million (EUR181 million). The Commission's in-depth investigation will examine whether this past State support should be considered as restructuring aid, and consequently whether the aid granted in 2015 complies with the "one time, last time" principle". The investigation will also examine whether Poland has offered adequate measures to alleviate distortions of competition caused by the restructuring aid. [more - original PR]