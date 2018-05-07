EU approves UTC take over of Rockwell Collins, subject to certain divestments

European Commission (EC) approved (04-May-2018) the acquisition of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies Corporation (UTC) under the EU Merger Regulation. The decision is conditional on divestment of businesses in actuators, pilot controls, ice protection and oxygen systems. Following an investigation, the EC raised concerns the transaction would have reduced competition in the markets for trimmable horizontal stabiliser actuators (THSAs), throttle quadrant assemblies and rudder brake pedal systems, pneumatic wing ice protection and oxygen systems. The investigation found:

For THSAs, pilot controls and pneumatic wing ice protection, UTC and Rockwell Collins are important global players that would have faced limited competition from competing suppliers after the transaction;

For oxygen systems, the market is already highly concentrated, with Rockwell Collins as the leading global supplier, while UTC had plans to enter that market and challenge Rockwell Collins with newly developed technologies.

The EC concluded that other overlaps and vertical links between UTC and Rockwell Collins' activities did not lead to any competition concerns, mainly because of the existence of a sufficient number of alternative suppliers. It also investigated whether the merged entity would have the ability and incentive to use components in its portfolio to shut out competitors, through practices such as bundling or tying, and concluded that the merged entity would have neither the market power nor the incentives to engage in such strategies and harm competition. UTC offered to divest the following activities to remedy the EC's preliminary concerns:

Rockwell Collins' entire global THSA and pilot control businesses, located at several sites mainly in the US and Mexico ;

and ; Rockwell Collins' entire global business in ice protection, located in a single facility in the US;

UTC's two research projects in oxygen systems.

The EC found the proposed commitments fully remove the overlaps between UTC and Rockwell Collins in the markets where competition concerns had been identified.