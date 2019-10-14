14-Oct-2019 10:26 PM
EU approves EUR380m bridging loan for Condor Flugdienst
European Commission approved (14-Oct-2019) an EUR380 million bridging loan proposed by the German Government and Hessian State Government to support Condor Flugdienst. The EU noted the German Government pledged to ensure that Condor either fully repays the loan after six months, "or Condor will carry out a comprehensive restructuring in order to return to viability in the long term". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]