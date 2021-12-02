EU and Oman sign comprehensive air transport agreement

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) signed (01-Dec-2021) a comprehensive air transport agreement with the EU and member states, enabling the following:

Oman to increase frequency on existing European routes and add other European destinations for Oman Air and SalamAir . The country also holds bilateral third and fourth air freedom rights with EU member states including France , Germany and Italy ;

EU airlines to fly into all Omani airports from any member state. Air France and KLM are otherwise the only EU airlines flying directly to Muscat International Airport;

and are otherwise the only EU airlines flying directly to ; A number of other provisions for commercial opportunities, business expansion, safety and security, ATM, sustainability and fair competition arrangements.

The agreement follows two years of negotiations and forms a critical first step in a planned five year strategy targeting a "fully formalised open skies accord". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]