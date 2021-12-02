2-Dec-2021 4:14 PM
EU and Oman sign comprehensive air transport agreement
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) signed (01-Dec-2021) a comprehensive air transport agreement with the EU and member states, enabling the following:
- Oman to increase frequency on existing European routes and add other European destinations for Oman Air and SalamAir. The country also holds bilateral third and fourth air freedom rights with EU member states including France, Germany and Italy;
- EU airlines to fly into all Omani airports from any member state. Air France and KLM are otherwise the only EU airlines flying directly to Muscat International Airport;
- A number of other provisions for commercial opportunities, business expansion, safety and security, ATM, sustainability and fair competition arrangements.
The agreement follows two years of negotiations and forms a critical first step in a planned five year strategy targeting a "fully formalised open skies accord". [more - original PR - English/Arabic]