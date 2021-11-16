EU and Armenia sign comprehensive air transport agreement

EU and Armenia's Government signed (15-Nov-2021) a comprehensive air transport agreement, enabling the following:

All EU airlines will be able to operate direct services from anywhere in the EU to any airport in Armenia, and vice versa for Armenian airlines;

All limitations and restrictions on services between Armenia and the EU will be removed and the provisions on open and fair competition will guarantee a level playing field.

Through the common aviation area agreement, Armenia will further align its legislation with EU aviation rules and standards in areas such as aviation safety, air traffic management, security, the environment, economic regulation, competition, consumer protection and social aspects. The agreement will facilitate people to people contacts and expand commercial opportunities and trade between the EU and Armenia, as well as assisting the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. [more - original PR]