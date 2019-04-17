17-Apr-2019 9:52 AM
EU Air Safety list updated; TAAG removed, some Moldovan carriers added
European Commission updated (16-Apr-2019) the EU Air Safety List. Key changes include:
- Removal of TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo from the list. The carriers were operating under restrictions since Nov-2008;
- Addition of all air carriers from Moldova, with the exception of Air Moldova, Fly One and Aerotranscargo, due to a lack of safety oversight by the national civil aviation authority;
- Civil aviation authorities of the Dominican Republic and Belarus were placed under heightened scrutiny due to of signs of a decrease in safety oversight;
- Following the update, 120 airlines are banned from EU skies:
- 114 airlines certified in Afghanistan, Angola (with the exception of two airlines), Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon (with the exception of one airline operating under restrictions and conditions), Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Moldova (with the exception of three airlines), Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone and Sudan, due to a lack of safety oversight by the aviation authorities from these states;
- Avior Airlines, Iran Aseman Airlines, Iraqi Airways, Blue Wing Airlines, Med-View Airline and Air Zimbabwe, based on safety concerns with regard to the airlines themselves;
- Afrijet, Air Koryo, Air Service Comores and Iran Air are subject to operational restrictions and can only fly to the EU with specific aircraft types.