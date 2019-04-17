Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Apr-2019 9:52 AM

EU Air Safety list updated; TAAG removed, some Moldovan carriers added

European Commission updated (16-Apr-2019) the EU Air Safety List. Key changes include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More