EU adopts slot relief amendment, replacing the current full slot waiver

European Commission reported (16-Feb-2021) the EU adopted an amendment to the slot regulation that relieves airlines of airport slot use requirements for the 2021 summer season. This amendment replaces the current full slot waiver, which is no longer justified for the next season. It allows airlines to return up to 50% of the airport slots that they have been allocated before the start of the season. They are then required to use at least 50% of their remaining slots in order to retain the rights of those slots for future years. If routes are affected by measures adopted in the context of COVID-19, airlines may be exempted from this 50% threshold without losing their rights to these slots. EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said the amendment allows to better adjust slot rules to consumer demand for air travel, fosters competition and sets the path for a gradual return to normal rules. She added that the initiative will incentivise airlines to make efficient use of airport capacity and ultimately benefit EU consumers. [more - original PR]