Etihad sales surge up to 600% following new addition to Abu Dhabi's green list: CEO

Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, reported (08-Sep-2021) an upward sales trend "between 3% and 600%" following the addition of a new destination to Abu Dhabi's 'green list' for quarantine free travel. Mr Douglas noted the impact of the trend in network planning, including the launch of Santorini and Mykonos services following Greece's addition to the green list. He commented: "These weren't the kind of things Etihad would have ever done in the past", adding that network planning "is almost a daily, dynamic activity now… It's made us an awful lot more agile".