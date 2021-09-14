Etihad Group CEO interview now available through CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (13-Sep-2021) the session 'Airline CEO Interview with Etihad Group CEO Tony Douglas' from CAPA Live September 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV, including a full transcript. The exclusive interview features Mr Douglas and CAPA chairman emeritus Peter Harbison discussing the impacts of safe travel arrangements on international bookings, agility in network planning and the path to widespread adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). [more - CAPA TV]