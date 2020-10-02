Etihad Aviation Group signs MoU with EAD to collaborate on environmental programmes

Abu Dhabi's Government Media Office, via its official Twitter account, announced (01-Oct-2020) a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Etihad Aviation Group and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), whereby the two groups agreed to collaborate on environmental programmes that align with Abu Dhabi's environmental agenda. Priorities will include the reduction of single use plastics on flights, conservation of biodiversity via awareness campaigns and inflight entertainment screenings, and also the assessment of carbon emission offsets.