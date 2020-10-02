Become a CAPA Member
Loading
2-Oct-2020 2:52 PM

Etihad Aviation Group signs MoU with EAD to collaborate on environmental programmes

Abu Dhabi's Government Media Office, via its official Twitter account, announced (01-Oct-2020) a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Etihad Aviation Group and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), whereby the two groups agreed to collaborate on environmental programmes that align with Abu Dhabi's environmental agenda. Priorities will include the reduction of single use plastics on flights, conservation of biodiversity via awareness campaigns and inflight entertainment screenings, and also the assessment of carbon emission offsets.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More