Etihad Aviation Group signs 15 year collaboration agreement with Moog Inc

Etihad Aviation Group announced (15-Nov-2018) a strategic 15 year collaboration with Moog Inc in which Moog will provide the airline global access to its component pool as well as complete repair support on a range of part numbers fitted to Etihad's fleet. Moog Inc will also support Etihad Airways Engineering, expanding the company's component capability onsite to become a centre of excellence for component repair and overhaul.