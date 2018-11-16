Become a CAPA Member
16-Nov-2018 8:47 AM

Etihad Aviation Group signs 15 year collaboration agreement with Moog Inc

Etihad Aviation Group announced (15-Nov-2018) a strategic 15 year collaboration with Moog Inc in which Moog will provide the airline global access to its component pool as well as complete repair support on a range of part numbers fitted to Etihad's fleet. Moog Inc will also support Etihad Airways Engineering, expanding the company's component capability onsite to become a centre of excellence for component repair and overhaul. [more - original PR]

