Etihad Aviation Group appoints new CEO

Etihad Aviation Group announced (19-Oct-2022) the appointment of Antonoaldo Neves as group CEO. Mr Neves previously served as CEO and board member of TAP Air Portugal from 2017 to 2020. Prior to TAP, he served as president of Azul. Mr Neves succeeds Tony Douglas in the role, who served as group CEO since Jan-2018. Mr Douglas will serve as an advisor to the board of sister company ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services Company during his transition period. [more - original PR]