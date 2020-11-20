Etihad and El Al sign MoU with view to codesharing and developing cooperation
Etihad Airways and El Al signed (19-Nov-2020) a MoU, covering the scope to introduce joint codeshare services between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, as well as on the global networks beyond the carriers' hubs. The MoU also contains plans for greater commercial cooperation in the fields of cargo, engineering, loyalty, destination management and the optimal use of pilot and cabin crew training facilities. Etihad Guest and El Al Matmid loyalty programmes will explore reciprocal earn and burn opportunities and other benefits. Destination management teams will collaborate to encourage reciprocal inbound tourism to Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. The carriers' engineering and cargo divisions will consider optimising MRO opportunities, as well as ways to increase volumes of freighter traffic into and out of Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, and across the carriers' combined networks. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Hebrew]