Etihad Airways to trial self service health assessment technology

Etihad Airways announced (06-Apr-2020) it partnered with Elenium Automation to trial new technology allowing self service devices at airports to be used to help identify travellers with medical conditions, potentially including the early stages of COVID-19. Etihad will be the first airline to trial this technology, which can monitor the temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate of any person using an airport touch point, such as a check in or information kiosk, bag drop facility, security point or immigration gate. The Elenium system will automatically suspend the self service check in or bag drop process if a passenger's vital signs indicate potential symptoms of illness. It will then divert to a teleconference or alert qualified staff on site, who can make further assessments and manage travellers as appropriate. The carrier will initially trial the monitoring technology at Abu Dhabi International Airport at the end of Apr-2020 and throughout May-2020. [more - original PR]