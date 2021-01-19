19-Jan-2021 6:11 PM
Etihad Airways to trial IATA Travel Pass in 1Q2021
IATA and Etihad Airways announced (19-Jan-2021) a partnership to trial the IATA Travel Pass, a mobile app allowing passengers to securely manage their travel in line with any government health requirements. Etihad will offer the IATA Travel Pass on selected flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport in 1Q2021, with plans to extend the offer across the airline's network if successful. Etihad is one of the first airlines to launch the Travel Pass along with Emirates Airline. [more - original PR - IATA] [more - original PR - Etihad]