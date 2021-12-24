Etihad Airways to transfer aviation support businesses to ADQ, focus on core airline operations
Etihad Airways and ADQ announced (23-Dec-2021) a proposed transaction, under which a number of Etihad's businesses providing airline support services will become part of a new ADQ aviation company. Details include:
- Etihad Engineering, Etihad Airport Services Cargo, Etihad Airport Services Ground, Etihad Aviation Training, Etihad Secure Logistics and Etihad Technical Training will join an integrated aviation support services company to be established by ADQ;
- Etihad Airport Services Catering will combine with Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company's (ADNEC) catering business, Capital Hospitality. Etihad Holidays will join ADNEC's tourism promotion business, Tourism 365.
Etihad Airways stated the proposed transaction will allow it to "further sharpen its focus on its core business and respond with greater agility to market opportunities as global travel demand rebounds from COVID-19". Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said the company will adopt a "single-minded focus on our airline business". ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi commented: "We see potential to capitalise on growth opportunities, attract a wider client base of airlines and drive the future expansion of Abu Dhabi's aviation sector". ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio also includes Abu Dhabi Airports and AD Ports Group. [more - original PR]