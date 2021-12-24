Etihad Airways to transfer aviation support businesses to ADQ, focus on core airline operations

Etihad Airways and ADQ announced (23-Dec-2021) a proposed transaction, under which a number of Etihad's businesses providing airline support services will become part of a new ADQ aviation company. Details include:

Etihad Airways stated the proposed transaction will allow it to "further sharpen its focus on its core business and respond with greater agility to market opportunities as global travel demand rebounds from COVID-19". Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said the company will adopt a "single-minded focus on our airline business". ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi commented: "We see potential to capitalise on growth opportunities, attract a wider client base of airlines and drive the future expansion of Abu Dhabi's aviation sector". ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio also includes Abu Dhabi Airports and AD Ports Group. [more - original PR]