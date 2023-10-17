Become a CAPA Member
Etihad Airways to relocate Abu Dhabi operations to Terminal A from Nov-2023

Etihad Airways announced (16-Oct-2023) plans to gradually relocate operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport to Terminal A as follows:

  • 01-Nov-2023 to 08-Nov-2023: All Etihad services will operate to/from Terminals 1 and 3;
  • 09-Nov-2023 to 14-Nov-2023: The carrier will begin transitioning operations to Terminal A;
  • From 11:00 14-Nov-2023: All Etihad services will operate to/from Terminal A.

The new Terminal A is set to open on 01-Nov-2023. [more - original PR]

