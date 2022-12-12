12-Dec-2022 12:24 PM
Etihad Airways to reintroduce four A380s from summer 2023
Etihad Airways announced (09-Dec-2022) plans to reintroduce four A380 aircraft into service from summer 2023, citing a "surge" in customer demand. The aircraft will initially operate on Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow service, allowing Etihad to free up capacity for increased frequencies on existing routes and to launch new services. The return of the A380s will be supported by the addition of five A320 aircraft. Etihad Aviation Group chairman Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa stated: "The A380's reintroduction provides a further boost to Etihad's capacity into the key UK market, with a knock-on effect for the wider GCC and Indian subcontinent that will bring more visitors to the city of Abu Dhabi".