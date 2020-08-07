Become a CAPA Member
7-Aug-2020 3:13 PM

Etihad Airways to operate approx 50% of pre COVID-19 capacity in Aug/Sep-2020

Etihad Airways reported (06-Aug-2020) plans to operate approximately 50% of its pre COVID-19 capacity to 61 destinations in Aug-2020 and Sep-2020, subject to international restrictions and individual markets. Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas stated: "While we have revised our outlook for the rest of 2020 based on current realities, we remain optimistic that as international borders re-open, we will increase our flying and carry more guests securely and with greater peace of mind". The carrier also added Dammam and Jeddah to its summer schedule, subject to government approvals. [more - original PR]

