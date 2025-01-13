Etihad Airways to lease one London Heathrow slot pair from American Airlines

Etihad Airways has been enhancing its Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow service with increased frequencies and larger aircraft. It deployed A380-800 equipment from 25-Jul-2023, scaling up to three times daily by 01-Nov-2023, and has been utilising a mix of A380-800 and Boeing 787-9 equipment for up to four daily services1 2. American Airlines, meanwhile, adjusted its operations by reducing Los Angeles-London Heathrow services to twice daily from 25-Oct-20243.