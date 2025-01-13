Loading
13-Jan-2025 12:10 PM

Etihad Airways to lease one London Heathrow slot pair from American Airlines

Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) reported (09-Jan-2025) American Airlines will lease one daily slot pair at London Heathrow Airport to Etihad Airways from 30-Mar-2025 to 25-Oct-2025. Etihad plans to use the slot pair to operate an additional daily Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow frequency using A321 equipment. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Etihad Airways has been enhancing its Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow service with increased frequencies and larger aircraft. It deployed A380-800 equipment from 25-Jul-2023, scaling up to three times daily by 01-Nov-2023, and has been utilising a mix of A380-800 and Boeing 787-9 equipment for up to four daily services1 2. American Airlines, meanwhile, adjusted its operations by reducing Los Angeles-London Heathrow services to twice daily from 25-Oct-20243.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More