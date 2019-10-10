Etihad Airways to increase Beirut capacity with 787-9 following lifting of travel ban

Etihad Airways announced (09-Oct-2019) plans to replace A321 with Boeing 787-9 equipment on daily Abu Dhabi-Beirut service, effective 27-Oct-2019. The 787-9 is configured with 28 business class and 271 economy class seats and will provide a "significant" increase in cargo capacity. The capacity increase follows the removal of a travel ban to Lebanon for UAE citizens by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on 08-Oct-2019. The travel ban was imposed in Feb-2016. [more - original PR]