Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Oct-2019 10:04 AM

Etihad Airways to increase Beirut capacity with 787-9 following lifting of travel ban

Etihad Airways announced (09-Oct-2019) plans to replace A321 with Boeing 787-9 equipment on daily Abu Dhabi-Beirut service, effective 27-Oct-2019. The 787-9 is configured with 28 business class and 271 economy class seats and will provide a "significant" increase in cargo capacity. The capacity increase follows the removal of a travel ban to Lebanon for UAE citizens by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on 08-Oct-2019. The travel ban was imposed in Feb-2016. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More