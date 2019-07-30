30-Jul-2019 10:00 AM
Etihad Airways to increase Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow frequency to four times daily
Etihad Airways announced (29-Jul-2019) plans to increase Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow frequency to four times daily, effective 27-Oct-2019. The carrier plans to deploy Boeing 787-9 equipment on one of the four daily frequencies. Etihad Aviation Group CCO Robin Kamark stated adding a fourth year round frequency will "provide much needed capacity and optimised timings and easy connections to key destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia". [more - original PR]