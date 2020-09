Etihad Airways plans to extend employee salary cuts until the end of 2020 (Reuters/Bloomberg, 06-Sep-2020). From Sep-2020 to Dec-2020, the salary for employees will be reduced by 10%. As previously reported by CAPA in Jun-2020, Etihad Airways extended its salary cuts until Sep-2020, with wages for junior staff and cabin crew wages reduced by 25% and manager level and above employees wages reduced by 50%.