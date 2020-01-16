Etihad Airways targets zero net carbon emissions by 2050

Etihad Airways committed (15-Jan-2020) to a minimum target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and to halve its 2019 net emission levels by 2035. The company's environmental targets will be achieved through a mix of internal initiatives, collaboration with industry partners and the adoption of a comprehensive programme of relevant carbon offsets, to be developed with specific focus on the requirements of the UAE and markets served by the airline. Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas said the "global focus on the environment and the urgency of reducing carbon emissions has never been greater" and the airline is "taking an active role in reducing the impact of aviation on the environment through initiatives ranging from optimised fuel management to sustainable financing practices". [more - original PR]