Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Oct-2020 10:32 AM

Etihad Airways schedules commercial Israel-UAE passenger service for 21-Oct-2020

Etihad Airways announced (19-Oct-2020) plans to operate a commercial passenger service from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on 19-Oct-2020 with Boeing 787, in partnership with the Maman Group. Etihad will be the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger service to/from Israel. A return journey from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv is scheduled on 21-Oct-2020. These frequencies will also carry commercial cargo sourced from and destined for points across Etihad's network. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More