20-Oct-2020 10:32 AM
Etihad Airways schedules commercial Israel-UAE passenger service for 21-Oct-2020
Etihad Airways announced (19-Oct-2020) plans to operate a commercial passenger service from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on 19-Oct-2020 with Boeing 787, in partnership with the Maman Group. Etihad will be the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger service to/from Israel. A return journey from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv is scheduled on 21-Oct-2020. These frequencies will also carry commercial cargo sourced from and destined for points across Etihad's network. [more - original PR]