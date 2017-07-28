Etihad Airways reports good operational performance in 2016, 2017 'just as challenging'

Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner said (27-Jul-2017) the airline performed well operationally in 2016, maintaining load factor as it increased capacity. Yields were under pressure in all cabins and business class was particularly impacted "as corporate travel policies continued to encourage flyers to downgrade to economy". Mr Baumgartner said the airline's fuel hedging position will "taper" in 2017 and reported "promising improvements" in ancillary revenue, which is expected to offset some yield declines. Etihad Aviation Group interim CEO Ray Gammell said 2017 "is just as challenging for the global aviation industry" as 2016 and the competitive environment is likely to impact overall performance. Mr Baumgartner said: "We are in an industry characterised by overcapacity, declining market sizes on key routes, and changing customer behaviour as a weak global economy affects spending appetite. Our answer to these challenges is innovation and reinvention, and this gives Etihad Airways a competitive edge". Mr Gammell said: "We are focused on maintaining the solid performance of our core airline business – operationally and financially – even amid difficult market headwinds. At the same time, we continue to implement changes across the group as part of the comprehensive strategic review, with a focus on improving revenues and reducing costs". [more - original PR]