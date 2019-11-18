Etihad Airways relaunches Etihad Guest programme

Etihad Airways relaunched (15-Nov-2019) its Etihad Guest programme. Members will soon be able to pay with Etihad Guest Miles for more travel ancillaries, such as extra baggage and insurance, through the etihad.com booking engine. Upgrades and related services, such as excess baggage and taxes, will also be available with miles on Etihad.com. Etihad Guest Miles will no longer expire and will remain valid as long as one eligible transaction is made every 18 months. Discounts for purchasing WiFi and seat selection will also be available to members. [more - original PR]