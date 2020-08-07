Etihad Airways reduces workforce by several thousand in 1H2020

Etihad Airways announced (06-Aug-2020) the redundancy of several thousand employees and temporary company wide salary reductions in the range of 25% to 50% in 1H2020. Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas stated: "Etihad flew into the COVID-19 era with uncertainty but is re-emerging resilient, if a little battle-scarred, with a renewed focus on its core values. We are retraining our people throughout the organisation to deliver a new product for a new reality, based on the development and delivery of Etihad Wellness well into the foreseeable future". [more - original PR]